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The Planets Lie: Fallen Angels Deception from our Enclosed Flat Earth
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115 views • May 12, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Sep 5, 2015 with 300K views.
The planets are not what you think they are. One of the greatest deceptions is what NASA and Science has led you to believe. Think planets are something you can land on and explore? Think again.
The Bible describes the stars as stones of fire. The Book of 1 Enoch refers to the stars (and Sun and Moon) collectively as luminaries. Enoch describes the stars as intelligent living creatures. We have been lied to about planets. All throughout history they were considered wandering stars and the Bible and Enoch plainly tells us that the wandering stars (planets) are a form of angelic beings. Enoch tells us that seven of them disobeyed God, and left their prescribed courses; these are the wandering stars - for this, they are punished (Jude 1:13, 1 Enoch 18:12-16; 20:4) It just so happens that we have 7 so called planets in our solar system. Look at their names, explore this history of astrology and when you see that science and spirituality are connected to deceive mankind you will wake up to the truth of God's word.
Monkey Man Science is all part of the great deception coming to the world but it goes a lot deeper than most people think. They need their space and the universe theory to destroy God in peoples minds & trick the world of aliens that will soon come to help mankind. Don't believe the Lies. Read God's Word & Celebrate Truth.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
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•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
The planets are not what you think they are. One of the greatest deceptions is what NASA and Science has led you to believe. Think planets are something you can land on and explore? Think again.
The Bible describes the stars as stones of fire. The Book of 1 Enoch refers to the stars (and Sun and Moon) collectively as luminaries. Enoch describes the stars as intelligent living creatures. We have been lied to about planets. All throughout history they were considered wandering stars and the Bible and Enoch plainly tells us that the wandering stars (planets) are a form of angelic beings. Enoch tells us that seven of them disobeyed God, and left their prescribed courses; these are the wandering stars - for this, they are punished (Jude 1:13, 1 Enoch 18:12-16; 20:4) It just so happens that we have 7 so called planets in our solar system. Look at their names, explore this history of astrology and when you see that science and spirituality are connected to deceive mankind you will wake up to the truth of God's word.
Monkey Man Science is all part of the great deception coming to the world but it goes a lot deeper than most people think. They need their space and the universe theory to destroy God in peoples minds & trick the world of aliens that will soon come to help mankind. Don't believe the Lies. Read God's Word & Celebrate Truth.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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