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IT IS IMMINENT - WE ARE GOING TO DIE - WATCH AGENDA 21 BEING SHOWN TO US 100 YEARS AGO
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120 views • August 20, 2021
IT IS IMMINENT - WE ARE GOING TO DIE - WATCH AGENDA 21 BEING SHOWN TO US 100 YEARS AGO
RUMBLE LINK for those unable to watch this Video on BitChute:
https://rumble.com/vlednh-it-is-imminent-we-are-going-to-die-watch-agenda-21-being-shown-to-us-100-ye.html
COMMENTS have been disabled from BitChute because of TROLLS trying to persuade subscribers that this channel is all lies.
RUMBLE is open for comments because TROLLS must give out their cell phone number in order to leave a comment.
They would rather LURK in the weeds than give that out.
Why should they have a platform here when we are banned from Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.
This Movie, AGENDA 21, called the PLANDEMIC, was all planned out 100 years ago.
Watch the proof play out right before your very eyes.
Source - Movie - "I AM LEGEND"
RUMBLE LINK for those unable to watch this Video on BitChute:
https://rumble.com/vlednh-it-is-imminent-we-are-going-to-die-watch-agenda-21-being-shown-to-us-100-ye.html
COMMENTS have been disabled from BitChute because of TROLLS trying to persuade subscribers that this channel is all lies.
RUMBLE is open for comments because TROLLS must give out their cell phone number in order to leave a comment.
They would rather LURK in the weeds than give that out.
Why should they have a platform here when we are banned from Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.
This Movie, AGENDA 21, called the PLANDEMIC, was all planned out 100 years ago.
Watch the proof play out right before your very eyes.
Source - Movie - "I AM LEGEND"
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