Stew Peters: Federal Employees SUE Canadian Government Over Vaxx Mandates

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Stew Peters: NO MORE FORCED JABS! Federal Employees SUE Canadian Government Over Vaxx Mandates. Canadians are FIGHTING BACK!
Ryan Orudzuk joins to expose the tricks and coercion tactics used to mass-vaccinate EVERYONE. Now, Ryan and his movement are standing up, and suing the Canadian government for the vaccine mandates!