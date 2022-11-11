Stew Peters: Federal Employees SUE Canadian Government Over Vaxx Mandates

Stew Peters: NO MORE FORCED JABS! Federal Employees SUE Canadian Government Over Vaxx Mandates. Canadians are FIGHTING BACK!
Ryan Orudzuk joins to expose the tricks and coercion tactics used to mass-vaccinate EVERYONE. Now, Ryan and his movement are standing up, and suing the Canadian government for the vaccine mandates!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.