The Victory of Abe’s Party Allows Them To Vote To Modify the Constitution To Restore and Strengthen Japan’s Military

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https://gnews.org/post/ps5j0cae
07/11/2022 Frank Gaffney: Abe’s party will now have the votes in Parliament to modify the Constitution to get the Japanese defense forces back to having the actual capability to engage in both defensive operations for sure, but also offensive ones. The Japanese, frankly, have no choice but to re-arm and to be in a position to defend themselves, including by taking the fight to the enemy as appropriate