EPOCH TV | Mexican Military Seizes Assets of a US Firm as China & Russia Strengthen Ties
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/OriginBillYT

The Mexican military has seized assets belonging to American company Vulcan Materials, who alleges that armed forces, including from the Mexican government, launched a takeover of its facility in the country.

@JoshJPhilipp on the rising tensions between US and Mexico, and the role China and Russia have to play in this.

