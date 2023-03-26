EPOCH TV | Mexican Military Seizes Assets of a US Firm as China & Russia Strengthen Ties

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/OriginBillYT
The Mexican military has seized assets belonging to American company Vulcan Materials, who alleges that armed forces, including from the Mexican government, launched a takeover of its facility in the country.
@JoshJPhilipp on the rising tensions between US and Mexico, and the role China and Russia have to play in this.
