Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE Food is Medicine. Learn about R.A.W. & C.L.E.A.N. Certified Standard
July 28, 2023


Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Food is Medicine. Learn about R.A.W. & C.L.E.A.N. Certified Standard.


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, and Founder of the International Center for Integrative Systems shares his journey to creating the R.A.W. & C.L.E.A.N. Certified Standard.


https://cleanfoodcertified.org/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKM8hKBjTfU

