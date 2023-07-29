Dr. Shiva
July 28, 2023
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Food is Medicine. Learn about R.A.W. & C.L.E.A.N. Certified Standard.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, and Founder of the International Center for Integrative Systems shares his journey to creating the R.A.W. & C.L.E.A.N. Certified Standard.
https://cleanfoodcertified.org/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKM8hKBjTfU
