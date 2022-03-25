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BENTONITE CLAY... MAGNETIC? CHECK ! METALLIC NANO / MICRO PARTICLE CONTAMINATION?
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573 views • March 25, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
BENTONITE CLAY... MAGNETIC? CHECK ! METALLIC NANO / MICRO PARTICLE CONTAMINATION?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bo0mzkmDBiSn/ [SHARE]
================
* Implementation of magnetic bentonite in food industry wastewater treatment for reuse in agricultural irrigation https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2212371721000172
================
METALLIC NANO / MICRO PARTICLES IN OUR FOOD ? (One Man's Weird Science Review)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LU3X3yFYQTGQ/ [SHARE]
================
MAGNETIC FOODS, MEDICATIONS; WATER SOURCES
[POISONING THE WORLD... BY ALL MEANS POSSIBLE!]
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/TlcunDe97TlH/ [SHARE]
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/ [SHARE]
================
Graphene present in the bentonite clay powder when mixed with water. The company I purchased the bentonite clay from sent me the clay under a different name called "BioGro." It lead me to test it myself and I discovered graphene...
(Melody80) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/melody80/
(source) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EpLXJe6oXuom/
What Is Bentonite Clay?
Bentonite clay is a product composed of ash taken from volcanoes. The clay is dried in the sun, filtered and then sold commercially in several forms, including as facial clay masks, ointments/pastes, and hair treatments. When mixed with water it forms a thick paste.
Technically BC is an absorbent aluminium phyllosilicate clay. The largest known source of BC is found in Fort Benton, Montana, where numerous volcanoes are present. The name of the clay stems from the town where today much of the supply is still harvested. The other name that bentonite clay is typically given, Montmorillonite clay, stems from the region of France called Montmorillon, where the clay was first discovered.
Today the clay is harvested mostly in the U.S., France and Italy. “Bentonite” is actually the trade name that the clay has been given, but people for the most part speak about Montmorillonite and Bentonite clay interchangeably and are referring to the same product.
Bentonite clay stems back far in history as a traditional healing method for protecting the body from disease. It has been reported that several traditional cultures living in regions of the Andes, Central Africa and Australia have applied and consumed volcanic clays in numerous ways for centuries... it’s been a popular and cost-effective way of “detoxing” the body for quite some time.
================
MAGNETIC MEAT (Welcome To The NEW NORMAL?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CXyeIKOJwh0f/
WHY Are My PILLS MAGNETIC; WHY Do THEY HAVE Residue 'FILLINGS' IN ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rqrfoQJe2kOq/
(Rockefeller's 'Reset the Table) Food Tyranny & Transformation of the Food Supply
https://www.bitchute.com/video/65O6SBGrqJ4X/
BUT... I'VE HAD THE VIRUS! vs. 4G / 5G / GRAPHENE (Dr. Ricardo Delgado)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wcoVwAPEzb2m/
LOCKSTEP - ROCKEFELLER SENARIOS FOR THE FUTURE (2010) [audiodoc]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4gz7pPhzpWlj/
'GRAPHENE NANOSHEETS' FOUND IN 'RAINWATER...'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tx8rdDh1g7ao/
GRAPHENE SKIES (Geoengineering Watch)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Peg2pF2u7Oop/
VAX, GRAPHENE, RADIATION; THE GREAT RE:SET [x3 report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4rkAo2qqn8F1/
(GRAPHENE-OXIDE) CONTEXT, PROLIFERATION & 'DETOX' ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oY9CaLMBAeoA/
GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES EMF/5G STIMULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE
[I] https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
[II] https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
GRAPHENE OXIDE 'Causes' SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING & Illness ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pgdQyBxBLDIo/
(UK-GOV-CORP) GRAPHENE [CONTRACTS] for WATER SUPPLY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bvotlffxUlGq/
MANY 'FOODS' ARE MAGNETIC! [ARE 'THEIR MEDICINES' MAGNETIC TOO?]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p9XBJ75XIv15/
(GRAPHENE-OXIDE) 'MEDICAL SOLUTIONS'
[Causing MAGNETISM in the NON-INOCULATED?]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ezc4xGFfQeIW/
Chemical Webs, Nanotechnology & the Food Supply
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zswswqcjGOTa/
How CDS Helps REDUCE GRAPHENE OXIDE MAGNETISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6IDu5tWv4m7j/
NANOTECHNOLOGY [NWO --- OUT OF CONTROL!]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C1GBv4KjgsVW/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
rGO MAGNETIC FERROFLUID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWMPep0f1zUH/
GRAPHENE, CROWLEY, THE HIVE MIND & CICADA 3301
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bw4Zf3NIdaov/
=================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
BENTONITE CLAY... MAGNETIC? CHECK ! METALLIC NANO / MICRO PARTICLE CONTAMINATION?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bo0mzkmDBiSn/ [SHARE]
================
* Implementation of magnetic bentonite in food industry wastewater treatment for reuse in agricultural irrigation https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2212371721000172
================
METALLIC NANO / MICRO PARTICLES IN OUR FOOD ? (One Man's Weird Science Review)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LU3X3yFYQTGQ/ [SHARE]
================
MAGNETIC FOODS, MEDICATIONS; WATER SOURCES
[POISONING THE WORLD... BY ALL MEANS POSSIBLE!]
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/TlcunDe97TlH/ [SHARE]
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/ [SHARE]
================
Graphene present in the bentonite clay powder when mixed with water. The company I purchased the bentonite clay from sent me the clay under a different name called "BioGro." It lead me to test it myself and I discovered graphene...
(Melody80) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/melody80/
(source) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EpLXJe6oXuom/
What Is Bentonite Clay?
Bentonite clay is a product composed of ash taken from volcanoes. The clay is dried in the sun, filtered and then sold commercially in several forms, including as facial clay masks, ointments/pastes, and hair treatments. When mixed with water it forms a thick paste.
Technically BC is an absorbent aluminium phyllosilicate clay. The largest known source of BC is found in Fort Benton, Montana, where numerous volcanoes are present. The name of the clay stems from the town where today much of the supply is still harvested. The other name that bentonite clay is typically given, Montmorillonite clay, stems from the region of France called Montmorillon, where the clay was first discovered.
Today the clay is harvested mostly in the U.S., France and Italy. “Bentonite” is actually the trade name that the clay has been given, but people for the most part speak about Montmorillonite and Bentonite clay interchangeably and are referring to the same product.
Bentonite clay stems back far in history as a traditional healing method for protecting the body from disease. It has been reported that several traditional cultures living in regions of the Andes, Central Africa and Australia have applied and consumed volcanic clays in numerous ways for centuries... it’s been a popular and cost-effective way of “detoxing” the body for quite some time.
================
MAGNETIC MEAT (Welcome To The NEW NORMAL?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CXyeIKOJwh0f/
WHY Are My PILLS MAGNETIC; WHY Do THEY HAVE Residue 'FILLINGS' IN ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rqrfoQJe2kOq/
(Rockefeller's 'Reset the Table) Food Tyranny & Transformation of the Food Supply
https://www.bitchute.com/video/65O6SBGrqJ4X/
BUT... I'VE HAD THE VIRUS! vs. 4G / 5G / GRAPHENE (Dr. Ricardo Delgado)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wcoVwAPEzb2m/
LOCKSTEP - ROCKEFELLER SENARIOS FOR THE FUTURE (2010) [audiodoc]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4gz7pPhzpWlj/
'GRAPHENE NANOSHEETS' FOUND IN 'RAINWATER...'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tx8rdDh1g7ao/
GRAPHENE SKIES (Geoengineering Watch)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Peg2pF2u7Oop/
VAX, GRAPHENE, RADIATION; THE GREAT RE:SET [x3 report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4rkAo2qqn8F1/
(GRAPHENE-OXIDE) CONTEXT, PROLIFERATION & 'DETOX' ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oY9CaLMBAeoA/
GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES EMF/5G STIMULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE
[I] https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
[II] https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
GRAPHENE OXIDE 'Causes' SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING & Illness ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pgdQyBxBLDIo/
(UK-GOV-CORP) GRAPHENE [CONTRACTS] for WATER SUPPLY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bvotlffxUlGq/
MANY 'FOODS' ARE MAGNETIC! [ARE 'THEIR MEDICINES' MAGNETIC TOO?]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p9XBJ75XIv15/
(GRAPHENE-OXIDE) 'MEDICAL SOLUTIONS'
[Causing MAGNETISM in the NON-INOCULATED?]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ezc4xGFfQeIW/
Chemical Webs, Nanotechnology & the Food Supply
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zswswqcjGOTa/
How CDS Helps REDUCE GRAPHENE OXIDE MAGNETISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6IDu5tWv4m7j/
NANOTECHNOLOGY [NWO --- OUT OF CONTROL!]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C1GBv4KjgsVW/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
rGO MAGNETIC FERROFLUID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWMPep0f1zUH/
GRAPHENE, CROWLEY, THE HIVE MIND & CICADA 3301
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bw4Zf3NIdaov/
=================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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