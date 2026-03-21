Pinhole glasses: A simple, natural way to support healthy vision

The Groovy Bee Store has partnered with Groovy Bee to bring you Groovy Bee Pinhole Glasses. Our non-prescription pinhole glasses can help exercise targeted muscles in your eyes to support healthy vision and optimal eye fitness.

Groovy Bee Pinhole Glasses feature thick pinhole panels that stay firmly in place, as well as sturdy metal hinges and durable frames. Our specialty, non-prescription glasses are registered as a medical device with the FDA and come at a fraction of the cost of prescription eyewear.

Groovy Bee Pinhole Glasses are available in the classic Aviator style and a sleek Sports style.

Keep in mind that pinhole glasses don’t work for everyone because there are many causes of poor vision. Pinhole glasses do not resolve cataracts or other causes of blurred vision.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to treat, cure, or diagnose any diseases.



