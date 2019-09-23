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Texas Flood Update and more with Chance at ASW
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13 views • September 23, 2019
Chance who lives in Texas gives us and update on the flooding and recovery efforts going on the Houston area plus talks about a new Tea that is about as healthy as it gets.
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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