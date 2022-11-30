Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Grade 2 Student Dies Suddenly
259 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 7 hours ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson Published November 29, 2022

Dr. William Makis tells us about a case where a 2nd Grade student and a 30 year old teacher have died suddenly.

☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness keep information like this coming! ☆

~ L I N K S ~
➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/
OR AT: [email protected]
➞ SHOP: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT
➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson
➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/
➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler
➞ TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn


Keywords
childrencrimemurderchildteacherbioweaponcovid vaccineblood clotdies suddenlykill shotlaura-lynn tyler thompsonspike proteinsadsdr william makisgrade 2 student

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket