And We Know 10.22.2022 TRUTH reaching the MASSES! Churches, Lara Logan, Robert Kiyosaki, DEMS…WINTER IS COMING!
October 22, 2022
LT of And We Know


October 22, 2022


The battle for Truth rages on is many areas. Lara Logan banned from Newsmax for truth, Kiyosaki told everyone the truth on many things, a pastor told his congregation to stop supporting the DEMocrat party…amazing things to unfold today.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1p95w5-10.22.22-truth-reaching-the-masses-churches-lara-logan-robert-kiyosaki-dems.html

Keywords
current eventsnewschristiandemocrattruthdemspastorwinterchurcheslara loganrobert kiyosakinewsmaxltand we knowexposing evil

