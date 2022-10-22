And We Know 10.22.2022 TRUTH reaching the MASSES! Churches, Lara Logan, Robert Kiyosaki, DEMS…WINTER IS COMING!

LT of And We Know
October 22, 2022
The battle for Truth rages on is many areas. Lara Logan banned from Newsmax for truth, Kiyosaki told everyone the truth on many things, a pastor told his congregation to stop supporting the DEMocrat party…amazing things to unfold today.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1p95w5-10.22.22-truth-reaching-the-masses-churches-lara-logan-robert-kiyosaki-dems.html
