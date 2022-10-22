And We Know 10.22.2022 TRUTH reaching the MASSES! Churches, Lara Logan, Robert Kiyosaki, DEMS…WINTER IS COMING!

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LT of And We Know
October 22, 2022
The battle for Truth rages on is many areas. Lara Logan banned from Newsmax for truth, Kiyosaki told everyone the truth on many things, a pastor told his congregation to stop supporting the DEMocrat party…amazing things to unfold today.
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