Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Immaculée Ilibagiza: How Meditating On Our Lady's Sorrow Heals My Sorrows
channel image
High Hopes
2792 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
5 views
Published Yesterday

John-Henry Westen


Sep 20, 2023


The Blessed Virgin Mary loved and suffered greatly on account of her Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ. The perfect Christian, Mary is hailed even by the angels as “full of grace.” However, Mary is also called "Our Lady of Sorrows." Now, Immaculée Ilibagiza brings Our Lady of Sorrows into an incredible new light — inspiring countless faithful Catholics worldwide to commit themselves to her 7 Sorrows. Suffering is at the heart of Christian redemption, and Mary Our Mother suffered perfectly in love. Watch how you can suffer just like Mary, bringing her Son, Jesus Christ, more fully into your life.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jahb6-immacule-ilibagiza-how-meditating-on-our-ladys-sorrow-heals-my-sorrows.html

Keywords
lovechristiancatholicsufferingvirgin maryhealssorrowsjohn-henry westen7 sorrowsimmaculee ilibagizameditatingour lady of sorrow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket