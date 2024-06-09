BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Covenant Promise
Benevolent Woman
Benevolent Woman
2 views • 11 months ago

Abraham loved his son Ishmael and pleaded with the LORD to accept him. To bless him. The LORD acknowledged his request. But it was not the same as the eternal covenant promise.

“And Abraham said unto God, O that Ishmael might live before thee! And God said, Sarah thy wife shall bear thee a son indeed; and thou shalt call his name Isaac: and I will establish my covenant with him for an everlasting covenant, and with his seed after him.

“And as for Ishmael, I have heard thee: Behold, I have blessed him, and will make him fruitful, and will multiply him exceedingly; twelve princes shall he beget, and I will make him a great nation. But my covenant will I establish with Isaac, which Sarah shall bear unto thee at this set time in the next year” (Genesis 17: 18-21, KJV).

Keywords
spiritualitymental healthaccountability
