© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report B 01. 12. 22.
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • January 13, 2022
Ep. 2675b - Change Of News Cycle Coming, No One Person Is Above Another, Justice
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is now trapped by the patriots, the pandemic is a big fail and now they are backtracking to make way for the 'change of batter'. Fake news will need to change the news cycle, [FF] might be in the works. Trump and the patriots are now moving forward, the people see the truth, the [DS] lies to the people, the fake news lies to the people, the corrupt politicians lie to the people, etc.. Fauci is now under the microscope as more information is brought out into the open to show he was responsible and directed the pandemic. Will this be the shot heard around the world.?
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is now trapped by the patriots, the pandemic is a big fail and now they are backtracking to make way for the 'change of batter'. Fake news will need to change the news cycle, [FF] might be in the works. Trump and the patriots are now moving forward, the people see the truth, the [DS] lies to the people, the fake news lies to the people, the corrupt politicians lie to the people, etc.. Fauci is now under the microscope as more information is brought out into the open to show he was responsible and directed the pandemic. Will this be the shot heard around the world.?
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.