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Putin says the 'terrorists' in Kazakhstan were trained abroad and had combat experience.
Antony Blinken told CNN Washington had “real questions” about why Nur-Sultan “felt compelled” to call in the CSTO, which Moscow leads, and demanded clarification on the matter.
Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said, “According to Blinken, Kazakhstan’s leadership should have peacefully and unassisted, or, even better, with their bare hands, came out against the armed gangs of militants.”
Slutsky also hit out at the American official’s recent accusations that President Vladimir Putin is eyeing up re-exerting “a sphere of influence over countries that previously were part of the Soviet Union.”