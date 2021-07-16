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Pope Francis of Rome & Brother Rg Stair
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10 views • July 16, 2021
Many Many Times as We all heard False Witness brother Rg Stair Proclaim and Speak so Vehemently about " GOD Told Me Things " , Going to the Pope of Rome was to be HIS Fnal Trip and His Death According to what "God Told Him " right Along with jesus is Coming Within 6 Months of My Death. Time will Ultimately Seal this Liar's Life & Death as we already have seen Numerous Lies that "God Told Me " he Often Said. WE are going to be more Comprehensive with Intensity with these messages as Time goes on. Not only wiyh false bretheren like Rg stair but with present Truth for This Present Time. God Bless brothers & sisters ~ Jesus The Christ is Coming but Not This Year ! Amen & Amen ! Even so " Come Lord Jesus " MARANATHA !!!
http://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://rgstair.com/
http://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://rgstair.com/
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