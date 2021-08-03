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BOMBSHELL!!! RICHARD A ROTHSCHILD APPLIES FOR PATENT ON COVID-19 TEST..... BACK IN 2015
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330 views • August 03, 2021
They planned to murder us all along...you might want to download this video. This patent is being scrubbed from public view as I type this. They have removed it from most of the normal places you would find this patent
Source: Free Speech Warrior
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Free Speech Warrior
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
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