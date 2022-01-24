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Dr. Zelenko On Endless Boosters And Warnings About Vaccine-Induced AIDS
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557 views • January 24, 2022
Dr. Zelenko On Endless Boosters And Warnings About Vaccine-Induced AIDS
Here is a transcript of highlights from the video:
Dr. Zelenko:
“Zinc is the bullet – it kills the virus. The only problem is the bullet doesn’t get to the place where it needs to be.
The virus is inside the cell. The enzyme is inside the cell. And the zinc on its own cannot get into the cell. You have a bullet without a gun – useless.
Now, it turns out there’s a class of medications called ‘zinc ionophores’ or a class of substances called ‘zinc ionophores’ — what they do — is they open up a channel, a door, which allows zinc to go from outside the cell to inside the cell.
Full story at the Gateway Pundit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/dr-zelenko-endless-boosters/
Here is a transcript of highlights from the video:
Dr. Zelenko:
“Zinc is the bullet – it kills the virus. The only problem is the bullet doesn’t get to the place where it needs to be.
The virus is inside the cell. The enzyme is inside the cell. And the zinc on its own cannot get into the cell. You have a bullet without a gun – useless.
Now, it turns out there’s a class of medications called ‘zinc ionophores’ or a class of substances called ‘zinc ionophores’ — what they do — is they open up a channel, a door, which allows zinc to go from outside the cell to inside the cell.
Full story at the Gateway Pundit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/dr-zelenko-endless-boosters/
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