Freedom Fighter Stunning Court VICTORY! Ends Masking, Shots and Quarantine in Alberta! Stew Peters

WE CAN WIN! Patrick King is a proud father of 2, Freedom Fighter and Patriot who took on the powerful government in Alberta, and WON!We can ALL learn from this, and we MUST battle this in every single city, every single county, every single state, every single NATION!The fight for freedom is a worldwide effort, and WE CAN WIN!www.StewPeters.tvI hope you also sue them for financial reparations for the world! We need to be repaid for our losses! Nuremberg also needs to swing into action against those like Fauci and Gates, who need to be held accountable for the deaths they have caused. Damned criminals! I think we should inject Fauci and Gates, along with the Big Pharma CEO'S with their own vaccines!