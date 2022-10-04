Home Remedies Session 1 - Poultices Part 1

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Natural Home Remedies are a simple and effective way to maintain good health and to service the itinerant emergency. In this series of lectures you are welcomed into the world of natural healing using age old tried and proven techniques. In this session Kaye introduces the wonderful benefits of poultices, what they do, and how to do them. This is part 1 of 2 parts.