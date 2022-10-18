Create New Account
Who Should NOT Take TURPENTINE Internally?
Published a month ago

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5

Why You NEED Three Bowel Movements A Day When Taking Turpentine! - https://bit.ly/3s3qlAP

What Diet Should You Eat When Taking Turpentine? - MUST WATCH!! - https://bit.ly/3eHm0QE

Warning Why You Must Take Activated Charcoal When Taking Turpentine! - https://bit.ly/3CE67CG

Why You Should Perform Coffee Enemas When Taking Turpentine! - https://bit.ly/3rOkKOw


Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html


Who Should NOT Take TURPENTINE Internally?


Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a very potent detoxifying oil when taken internally it can and will kill candida and parasites that a person has within their body.


But are there any people who should not be taking Turpentine and if so why? If you want to know the answer to this question that some people ask me then you need to watch this video "Who Should NOT Take TURPENTINE Internally?" fully.


Because in this video I go into extensively explaining who should not be taking Turpentine and the reasons why!


