Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5

Why You NEED Three Bowel Movements A Day When Taking Turpentine! - https://bit.ly/3s3qlAP

What Diet Should You Eat When Taking Turpentine? - MUST WATCH!! - https://bit.ly/3eHm0QE

Warning Why You Must Take Activated Charcoal When Taking Turpentine! - https://bit.ly/3CE67CG

Why You Should Perform Coffee Enemas When Taking Turpentine! - https://bit.ly/3rOkKOw





Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Who Should NOT Take TURPENTINE Internally?





Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a very potent detoxifying oil when taken internally it can and will kill candida and parasites that a person has within their body.





But are there any people who should not be taking Turpentine and if so why? If you want to know the answer to this question that some people ask me then you need to watch this video "Who Should NOT Take TURPENTINE Internally?" fully.





Because in this video I go into extensively explaining who should not be taking Turpentine and the reasons why!





My Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/