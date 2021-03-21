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Special Edition: Types and Shadows in the Bible
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11 views • March 21, 2021
Types and shadows of Jesus (Yeshua) in the Bible. These are mind blowing events in OT people that share events of Jesus in his life. This is a great source for a list of types and shadows proving Jesus is the messiah. So many and this is just a taste of what is there in the Bible.
Keep reading and keep seeking!
God Bless!
Keep reading and keep seeking!
God Bless!
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