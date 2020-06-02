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The Racist Hypocrisy of China & Biden
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27 views • June 02, 2020
China & Biden are crowing about “racism”. Things look bad for Biden who’s responsible for locking up more people than all the plantation owners in history combined. China was banning blacks from restaurants and evicting them from apartments just 6 weeks ago & in 2 days there’s the anniversary of Tiananmen Square.
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