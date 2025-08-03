Govt. Policy to HIDE White Vaxx Clots ft. John O'Looney & Major Haviland | Daily Pulse Ep 79

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The white, fibrous vaxx clots are still persisting - confirmed by Major Tom Haviland at an Embalmer Conference just last month. Funeral Director John O'Looney tells us about a new shocking government policy designed to hide sudden deaths and white clots from the public.
Mirrored - ZeeeMedia
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!