carnivore Blood results, carnivore Vs Blood cancer

Let's look at the results together.
All in all, everything seems to be balancing out well for me at the moment. I have been feeling well, stronger, and fitter. My results were all very positive.
I will be having blood test every 6 months as per my Oncologist stipulates. But this time, my oncologist is so impressed with the improvement, he is considering trying the carnivore diet for himself.
