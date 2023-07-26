Create New Account
#carnivore Blood results, carnivore Vs Blood cancer
channel image
DC Learning to Live
Published Yesterday

Let's look at the results together. All in all, everything seems to be balancing out well for me at the moment. I have been feeling well, stronger, and fitter. My results were all very positive. I will be having blood test every 6 months as per my Oncologist stipulates. But this time, my oncologist is so impressed with the improvement, he is considering trying the carnivore diet for himself.

Keywords
nutritionhealingmotivationchemotherapymedicalcarnivoredietweight lossmental healthhospitalblood cancer

