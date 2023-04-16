https://gettr.com/post/p2ehd5aa0be
#freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #Alphawarrior #takedowntheccp
Ava tells you how they built the case. All the charges are false. If the courts or Congress want to investigate this, we are willing to testify.
Ava告诉你他们是如何立案的？所有的指控都是虚假的。如果法院或国会想要调查此事，我们愿意作证。
