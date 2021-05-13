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Moderna Chief Medical Officer Confirms mRNA Injection For COVID-19 Can Change Your Genetic Code
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95 views • May 13, 2021
From a TEDx Beacon Street talk occurred in 2017, Tal Zaks, chief medical officer of Moderna, Inc., one pharmaceutical company manufacturer of the experimental mRNA technology injection, confirms mRNA injection for COVID-19 can change your genetic code or DNA.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609b6ff92cb3de234448ea8f
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609b6ff92cb3de234448ea8f
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