Footballers, Athletes and Celebrities suffer Vax Adverse Reaction on camera! Credit to STFN Channel!

I am a Manchester City supporter and have been since 7 years old! That's 55 years of my life, so I was shocked to see Kun Aguero in this video. Yet I understand he was pro vax and promoted it to young people - now I wonder what he has to say? He had surgery according to the reports and may never play football again! We need to be aware this is affecting everyone on TV or Off, so please consider your health first and if you don't know for sure what's in the vax, why take it? It really is as described by some A DEATH SHOT!