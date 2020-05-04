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Violin Sonata in D Major by G. F. Handel, ("A Day in Winter") played by Kathryn Anne Baker Lapp
Kathryn Anne Baker Lapp
Kathryn Anne Baker Lapp
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52 views • May 04, 2020
Violin Sonata in D Major by G. F. Handel, ("A Day in Winter") played by Kathryn Anne Baker Lapp, and Esther Knapp Woelfle. This recording was a special labour of love. My purpose here was not to play in perfect Baroque style, but to use the sonata to re-create some special Winter memories of my childhood. I have labelled this "A Day in Winter".
Movement 1: Slowly waking up on a cold bright Winter morning.
Movement 2: Christmas shopping with my sister!
Movement 3: Waiting for the bus in the cold. BRRRR!
Movement 4: Sledding on the hill behind our house with my big brother. I am "rushing" the tempo in the last movement to re-create the feeling of going downhill so fast that we are losing control, whee!
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violinclassical musicwintersonatakathryn anne baker lapphandelbaroque music
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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