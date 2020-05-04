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Violin Sonata in D Major by G. F. Handel, ("A Day in Winter") played by Kathryn Anne Baker Lapp
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52 views • May 04, 2020
Violin Sonata in D Major by G. F. Handel, ("A Day in Winter") played by Kathryn Anne Baker Lapp, and Esther Knapp Woelfle. This recording was a special labour of love. My purpose here was not to play in perfect Baroque style, but to use the sonata to re-create some special Winter memories of my childhood. I have labelled this "A Day in Winter".
Movement 1: Slowly waking up on a cold bright Winter morning.
Movement 2: Christmas shopping with my sister!
Movement 3: Waiting for the bus in the cold. BRRRR!
Movement 4: Sledding on the hill behind our house with my big brother. I am "rushing" the tempo in the last movement to re-create the feeling of going downhill so fast that we are losing control, whee!
Movement 1: Slowly waking up on a cold bright Winter morning.
Movement 2: Christmas shopping with my sister!
Movement 3: Waiting for the bus in the cold. BRRRR!
Movement 4: Sledding on the hill behind our house with my big brother. I am "rushing" the tempo in the last movement to re-create the feeling of going downhill so fast that we are losing control, whee!
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