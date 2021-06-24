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Beware of the stealthiness of the vaccines
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190 views • June 24, 2021
The covid-19 vaccines are extremely dangerous, they are even more deadly than they admit.
It's currently causing havoc.
So, please proceed with caution, I am not here to tell you what to do, I am here to simply share this information with you and you make up your own mind, but remember, once it's in you, there is nothing anyone can do to reverse the process.
It's currently causing havoc.
So, please proceed with caution, I am not here to tell you what to do, I am here to simply share this information with you and you make up your own mind, but remember, once it's in you, there is nothing anyone can do to reverse the process.
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