Prigozhin (Wagner Leader) asks Zelensky to withdraw the 'ELDERLY and KID troops' off Artyomovsk. - ENG Text - Correction this time

⚠️An important correction to this previous post and video;
Prigozhing asks Zelensky to withdraw the 'ELDERLY and KID troops' off Artyomovsk.
One of the two young boys (tall on left side) in the video with Prigozhin's. Presumably, Vlad Probityuk, a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He really was sent to Bakhmut. He stopped communicating in January and was declared missing in February.
Apparently, he survived.
