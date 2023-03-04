Create New Account
Prigozhin (Wagner Leader) asks Zelensky to withdraw the 'ELDERLY and KID troops' off Artyomovsk. - ENG Text - Correction this time
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago |

⚠️An important correction to this previous post and video;

Prigozhing asks Zelensky to withdraw the 'ELDERLY and KID troops' off Artyomovsk. 

One of the two young boys (tall on left side) in the video with Prigozhin's. Presumably, Vlad Probityuk, a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He really was sent to Bakhmut. He stopped communicating in January and was declared missing in February.

Apparently, he survived.



