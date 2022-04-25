© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The most likely reason for the lockdowns in Shanghai has nothing to do with COVID
Follow
1
Share
Report
112 views • April 25, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show.
John-Henry sits down with author and China expert Steven Mosher to discuss the horrific scenes of COVID tyranny in Shanghai, as well as the real reason why China may be locking down one of its major cities yet again.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11m4li-the-most-likely-reason-for-the-lockdowns-in-shanghai-has-nothing-to-do-with.html
John-Henry sits down with author and China expert Steven Mosher to discuss the horrific scenes of COVID tyranny in Shanghai, as well as the real reason why China may be locking down one of its major cities yet again.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11m4li-the-most-likely-reason-for-the-lockdowns-in-shanghai-has-nothing-to-do-with.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.