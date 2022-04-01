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LIKE A SHOT IN THE DARK/ DR. LARRY PALEVSKY PUBLIC HEALTH COMMITTEE
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60 views • April 01, 2022
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🔥🔥🔥LINK TO FULL VIDEO ON MY BACKUP CHANNEL, PLEASE SUBSCRIBE SO I HAVE A WAY TO KEEP IN TOUCH WITH YOU!
CJ BLAZEN INFO: https://youtu.be/FihOmQJUPk4
LIKE A SHOT IN THE DARK!
- Public health committee held in Connecticut, February 19th 2020. Dr. Larry Palevsky, MD Pedestrian testimonial speech!
- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher...searching for the realz!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”
"The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it."
-George Orwell
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel :
nel
Email: [email protected]
*New E-mail so viewers can submit photo & video! * [email protected]
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777
Twitter: http://CJBlaze.com @CJBlaze4
I have since been locked out of my acct.
🔥Music Info & Links🔥
@Uniq
Song: Art of silence by Uniq
Link:https://youtu.be/3V-pYCGx0C4
License: Creative Commons- international recognition 4.0 - CC BY 4.0)
Vax Not: https://youtu.be/7HSVP5tfwwQ
🔥🔥🔥awesome channel for jab info! Check them out & subscribe!
TriField meter: https://www.trifield.com/product/trifield-tf2-meter/
CREATORS RECOMMENDED ON YOUTUBE:
Marfoogle TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2jWBH3ksLLJfjliXmomg
The Real BPEARTHWATCH: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC19RvZaoKbsuZhXdomSNkdw
Niges view on thinGs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXecwIGEWzBexLI_YKL0ug
Homegrown USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPNkWgYXw5xXDGtaOVyVwpQ
AURA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5w0JXOTkKMTXey9np1lACw
WV Prepared Mind: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ip3P60N47jXTxSSaMjV2w
Anne* 411: https://www.youtube.com/user/517pebbles
My Sky’s 5D: https://www.youtube.com/user/allisone14u
Fake Truth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jjqiroG51QQCsWOtsiBCQ
Ary_55: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngas123
Rise up with Risey: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_0_aTGhs2PvMwKkd-D1nvQ
Berserker Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwFkq5bF87NBBOc6vKpQJw
ConQuest Josh: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKObGstywMHQBaJ22dGQksw
Lisa R Hall: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiKzJ1DXhe_jYVDMYQl3iAw
Elle 1978: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPVS28q13icc0kIrvB-8RHg
RIP CURL: https://youtu.be/0HMvJM-CQlQ
#MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam #Marfoogle
🔥🔥🔥LINK TO FULL VIDEO ON MY BACKUP CHANNEL, PLEASE SUBSCRIBE SO I HAVE A WAY TO KEEP IN TOUCH WITH YOU!
CJ BLAZEN INFO: https://youtu.be/FihOmQJUPk4
LIKE A SHOT IN THE DARK!
- Public health committee held in Connecticut, February 19th 2020. Dr. Larry Palevsky, MD Pedestrian testimonial speech!
- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher...searching for the realz!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”
"The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it."
-George Orwell
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel :
nel
Email: [email protected]
*New E-mail so viewers can submit photo & video! * [email protected]
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777
Twitter: http://CJBlaze.com @CJBlaze4
I have since been locked out of my acct.
🔥Music Info & Links🔥
@Uniq
Song: Art of silence by Uniq
Link:https://youtu.be/3V-pYCGx0C4
License: Creative Commons- international recognition 4.0 - CC BY 4.0)
Vax Not: https://youtu.be/7HSVP5tfwwQ
🔥🔥🔥awesome channel for jab info! Check them out & subscribe!
TriField meter: https://www.trifield.com/product/trifield-tf2-meter/
CREATORS RECOMMENDED ON YOUTUBE:
Marfoogle TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2jWBH3ksLLJfjliXmomg
The Real BPEARTHWATCH: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC19RvZaoKbsuZhXdomSNkdw
Niges view on thinGs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXecwIGEWzBexLI_YKL0ug
Homegrown USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPNkWgYXw5xXDGtaOVyVwpQ
AURA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5w0JXOTkKMTXey9np1lACw
WV Prepared Mind: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ip3P60N47jXTxSSaMjV2w
Anne* 411: https://www.youtube.com/user/517pebbles
My Sky’s 5D: https://www.youtube.com/user/allisone14u
Fake Truth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jjqiroG51QQCsWOtsiBCQ
Ary_55: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngas123
Rise up with Risey: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_0_aTGhs2PvMwKkd-D1nvQ
Berserker Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwFkq5bF87NBBOc6vKpQJw
ConQuest Josh: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKObGstywMHQBaJ22dGQksw
Lisa R Hall: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiKzJ1DXhe_jYVDMYQl3iAw
Elle 1978: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPVS28q13icc0kIrvB-8RHg
RIP CURL: https://youtu.be/0HMvJM-CQlQ
#MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam #Marfoogle
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