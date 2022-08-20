CANADIAN MAN PARALYSED BY ASTRAZENECA VACCINE (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Historical Lies Exposed at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sz6y7mSMdHht/

Ross Wightman was paralysed after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine. He's one of the few injured people who will be awarded compensation.

Youtube: Global News

Jun 9, 2022

BC man one of 1st Canadians compensated for injury due to COVID-19 vaccine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBnTtaWado8



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