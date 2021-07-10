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🍍🥭 My Pineapple Mango Smoothie is WONDERFUL! (QUICK to Make)
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20 views • July 10, 2021
This Amazing Pineapple Mango Smoothie is QUICK to MAKE! It's easy and tasty. This pineapple mango smoothie is top-notch. Hope you enjoy! Please also share the videos above to let others know this awesome recipe!
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/pinepple-mango-smoothie
Short Video to Share: https://youtu.be/P8FIh0H3ggM
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Tags: avocado smoothie, Berkeley chefs, caleb berkeley, healthy smoothie, mango avocado smoothie, mango pineapple smoothie, mango smoothie, pineapple avocado smoothie, pineapple smoothie
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#pineapplemangosmoothie #berkeleychefs #mangopineapplesmoothie
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/pinepple-mango-smoothie
Short Video to Share: https://youtu.be/P8FIh0H3ggM
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Tags: avocado smoothie, Berkeley chefs, caleb berkeley, healthy smoothie, mango avocado smoothie, mango pineapple smoothie, mango smoothie, pineapple avocado smoothie, pineapple smoothie
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#pineapplemangosmoothie #berkeleychefs #mangopineapplesmoothie
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