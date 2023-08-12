Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bards FM - Army Whistleblower SP4 Karolina Stancik
channel image
GalacticStorm
2085 Subscribers
Shop now
57 views
Published 15 hours ago

Scott Kesterson Bards FM - Army Whistleblower SP4 Karolina Stancik | Ep 2448

DONATE: https://bardsfm.com/donate/#donate-content

Address:

Xpedition Cafe, LLC

780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. #64 Box 133

Roseburg, OR 97471


Support Bards FM product line:


CB Distillery Speical promo code VIP and save 50%:

https://www.thecbdistillery.com/


Treadlite Broadforks...best garden tool EVER. Promo code BARDS:

https://www.treadlitebroadforks.com/?ref=BARDS


Field of Greens organic superfood whole body supplement. Promo code BARDS:

https://fieldofgreens.com/


My Patriot Supply PREPAREWITHBARDS.COM :

https://preparewithbards.com/


EnviroKlnez air purifiers. MADE in USA. Promo code BARDS:

https://enviroklenz.com/ekpure/


iTargetPro promo code BARDS: https://itargetpro.com


Founders Bible 20% discount code: BARDS


>>> https://thefoundersbible.com/#ordernow


MYCoffee promo code BARDS: https://mystore.com/mycoffee


BardsFM Flags: https://bardsfm.com/shop/black-flag/

Keywords
bioweaponscott kestersonbards fmvax injuryarmy whistleblowerkarolina stancik

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket