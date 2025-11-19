Healing For The Fractured Soul Session 46 | The Christian's Guide to Justice Vs Revenge

We've been down this road before, but it's the greatest stumbling block for healing in the church: forcing forgiveness. Victims of abuse are often given platitudes on how forgiveness will free and heal them and set all things right. Nothing could be further from the truth. Healing happens when a wounded person encounters a loving Father who they know will go after the bad guy and stop him or her from hurting others, and make them repay what they have taken from the victim's life. When we confuse disagreements or conflicts between loving believers and wicked, dark abuse from evil or unrepentant persons, we cause more pain and confusion to an already hurting person. God wants to see justice done and wants Christians to be His arm of justice. How can we pursue justice with mercy instead of revenge or apathy? "But let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream," Amos 5:24 Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-46/





The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%