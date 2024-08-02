© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An assessment of potential consequences for individuals and groups according to their responses to natural law.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXrEbAWj1bAJmFr4WEfF-zc8DLmmTMrT8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sUGEEXXSJs
https://thegreatwork208716197.wordpress.com/2024/06/23/7611/
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/