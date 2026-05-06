How Using the Amethyst Crystal/Far-Infrared Biomat Will Help Improve Hydration that's Being Interfered with By Glyphosate

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Video going over one simple way to improve intracellular hydration by lying-down or sitting on the genuine (vs. knock-offs, copycats, & imitations) RichwayAndFujiBio.com Biomat Pro, Minimat, & other select Richway products by exploiting the discoveries concerning the function of single ion channels in cells that was awarded 2 Nobel Prizes in 1991 for physiology or medicine to Germans, Erwin Neher & Bert Sakmann as described at
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1991/press-release/
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OR
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