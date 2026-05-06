BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Using the Amethyst Crystal/Far-Infrared Biomat Will Help Improve Hydration that's Being Interfered with By Glyphosate
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
56 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • Today

Video going over one simple way to improve intracellular hydration by lying-down or sitting on the genuine (vs. knock-offs, copycats, & imitations) RichwayAndFujiBio.com Biomat Pro, Minimat, & other select Richway products by exploiting the discoveries concerning the function of single ion channels in cells that was awarded 2 Nobel Prizes in 1991 for physiology or medicine to Germans, Erwin Neher & Bert Sakmann as described at

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1991/press-release/


Improve intracellular hydration by getting far-infrared light penetrating up to 6 inches into your body at

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng


View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies


To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food by maxing-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (light, water, & magnetism), visit any of the below

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to afford all of the above by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


Keywords
dr jack kruserichwaybiomatbest far-infrared saunabest hydration tipsthe function of single ion channels in cells
Chapters

16:45End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The surprising drink combo that could add years to your life

The surprising drink combo that could add years to your life

Cassie B.
Research Indicates Step Range That May Offset Health Risks of Prolonged Sitting

Research Indicates Step Range That May Offset Health Risks of Prolonged Sitting

Coco Somers
Glutathione: The master antioxidant your body needs and how to boost levels naturally

Glutathione: The master antioxidant your body needs and how to boost levels naturally

Kevin Hughes
Study Finds Association Between Midlife Vitamin D Levels and Reduced Tau Protein Decades Later

Study Finds Association Between Midlife Vitamin D Levels and Reduced Tau Protein Decades Later

Douglas Harrington
Omega-3 fatty acids: A natural solution for depression and anxiety amid a failing pharmaceutical system

Omega-3 fatty acids: A natural solution for depression and anxiety amid a failing pharmaceutical system

Patrick Lewis
Extended Sedentary Behavior Impacts Proprioceptive Health Despite Regular Exercise, Studies Report

Extended Sedentary Behavior Impacts Proprioceptive Health Despite Regular Exercise, Studies Report

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy