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Featured Interview - Kimberly Morin with John Yannacci
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Kimberly Morin is the founder of the Women’s Defense League of New Hampshire - https://wdlnh.org. WDLNH is an organization that empowers women through the education and practice of their Second Amendment rights. They are located in Londonderry NH and have a dedicated range for this purpose. Much of what they have to offer as well as their mission statement can be found on their website WDLNH.org.
Kimberly Morin is a true New Hampshire Patriot and activist. She is smart, determined and fearless. We are lucky to have her. Please enjoy this interview and consider reaching out to her and her organization for you own personal empowerment.
For more, please visit www.RiseUpNH.org.
Kimberly Morin is a true New Hampshire Patriot and activist. She is smart, determined and fearless. We are lucky to have her. Please enjoy this interview and consider reaching out to her and her organization for you own personal empowerment.
For more, please visit www.RiseUpNH.org.
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