Frank Zappa - Don't Eat The Yellow Snow

"Don't Eat the Yellow Snow" is a song by the American musician Frank Zappa, from his 1974 album Apostrophe



Apostrophe (') is the sixth solo album and eighteenth in total by Frank Zappa, released in March 1974 in both stereo and quadraphonic formats. An edited version of its lead-off track, "Don't Eat the Yellow Snow", was the first of Zappa's three Billboard Top 100 hits, ultimately peaking at number 86. The album itself became the biggest commercial success of Zappa's career, reaching number 10 on the US Billboard 200.

