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Critical Race Theory & Marxism Being Taught To Our Children In Schools
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101 views • August 23, 2021
Ted Cruz discusses concerns about Critical Theory being taught in our schools. He describes how the term 'Anti-Racism' under the context of Critical Theory, is actually racism and prejudice specifically targeting white children, and white people in general.
The Federal Department of Anti-Racism is a mechanism to censor speech, seize property, and limit people's rights under the guise of reducing actual racism.
A healthy society does not want any racism or prejudice to any individuals or groups or people, based on race or other factors. However, these programs and agendas have nothing to do with making society a better place for people, it is a practice of pure control and division.
The Federal Department of Anti-Racism is a mechanism to censor speech, seize property, and limit people's rights under the guise of reducing actual racism.
A healthy society does not want any racism or prejudice to any individuals or groups or people, based on race or other factors. However, these programs and agendas have nothing to do with making society a better place for people, it is a practice of pure control and division.
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