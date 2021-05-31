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Wuhan Chinese Scientist at UNC Chapel Hill Exposes Vaccine Fear ***(((RAW VIDEO)))***
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71 views • May 31, 2021
UNC Chapel Hill Scientist explain how he does not understand the PCR Test and goes on about main land Chinese not taking vaccine and his part at the Wuhan Bio-weapons Lab experimenting with contagious diseases while not requiring immunity! He claims the bat theory as Fake News!
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