Wars and Rumors of Wars

As war breaks out across the world, America has no chain of command. What could possibly go wrong?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. Mark Hitchcock - Wars & Rumors of Wars Global Tensions Hint At Last Days

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3v0T2opOZVc&ab_channel=MarkHitchcock





2. Reuters - North Korea says South Korea is 'primary foe'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qB306WUAc-k&ab_channel=Reuters





3. Bannon’s War Room - Sebastian Gorka: "When You're In That Situation, You Put Whatever You Want On The Table"

https://rumble.com/v47uv3c-sebastian-gorka-when-youre-in-that-situation-you-put-whatever-you-want-on-t.html





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com