Thank God We Can't Debate "Medicine" --YouTube Censors
YouTube is ramped up at social ship policies around medical miss information or. And thank God, we wouldn't want the medical benefits of tobacco usage being debated, nor when we got America hooked on opioids to counteract pain, and what about big leech during George Washington's time, as well as thalidomide. Just imagine these entities capturing the medical boards that YouTube trust, and the squashing of medical debate surrounding their products and where would we be as a world given this. #censorship #medicine #medicalindustry #misinformation

