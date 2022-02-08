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OTTAWA POLICE MOVE IN AND SEIZE FUEL [MIRRORED]
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11 views • February 08, 2022
Tonight, the Ottawa Police swooped and seized fuel and other goods from the Trucker Convoy encampment. Snipers were deployed on two rooftops during the operation. Organizers however, were unfazed by the heavy-handed tactics.
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