DRAWING THE LINE by Suzanna Aaring

Your natural neuro-link to reality is real: repels social simulation rules predicating belief that truth doesn’t exist or is a function of fantasy (called filter-verse by Julian Assange) so executive directive function of Godly universal divine principles underlying life (equilibrium, freedom, equality, etc.) unifies three instincts of reasoning that make you more human (sane)… irrefutably a function of intelligence no NGO UN bot can do for you by proxy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.