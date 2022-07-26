British Government Hide Vaccine Information To Not Affect Public Confidence in the COVID-19 Vaccines

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https://gnews.org/post/pzglbfe4
07/22/2022 Vicky Spit, whose husband died from the Covid-19 vaccine injury, wrote to the British government asking for more vaccine information. The British government wrote back saying that they cannot tell her the information because it could affect public confidence in the vaccines and affect the commercial interests of the government and manufacturers.