Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Democrat Socialist Congressman Pulls Fire Alarm -- Disrupts Congress to Avoid Vote
Recharge Freedom
Democrat socialist Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm disrupting a official governmental proceeding, the same offense used to imprisoned those who wander into the Capitol on January 6th.He deserves to lose his congressional seat as well as go to jail.

#jamaalbowman #woke #uspolitics #jan6


congresskevin mccarthystupidcriminal activityspecial needsdemocrat socialistfire alarmjanuary 6marjorie taylor greenejamaal bowmanpulling fire alarmbowman pools fire alarmobstructing congressbanned from congress

