Right Lane or Wrong Lane - Crazy Omaha Nebraska Drivers

Which lane will the Crazy Omaha Nebraska Driver choose? The right lane
or the wrong lane?
Omaha ranked number one for the worst drivers, according to a study done
by the insurance marketplace, QuoteWizard, according to a press release
from QuoteWizard.
QuoteWizard analyzes data from 70 of the biggest cities in the country
to find out which cities have the best and worst drivers, said the press
release.
The data they analyze for these cities includes DUIs, speeding tickets,
accidents, and citations, said the press release.
Omaha ranked number one for DUIs, number seven for citations, number 12
for accidents, and number 14 for speeding tickets, said the press
release.
https://fox42kptm.com/news/local/omaha-drivers-are-the-worst-drivers-in-the-country-according-to-a-2021-study
